Some Kansas drivers unsure of state's Move Over law
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Newly released AAA research indicates that some drivers may not fully grasp the danger they pose to roadside workers. "Ninety-nine percent of Kansas drivers responded that it's either very dangerous or somewhat dangerous for roadside workers if motorists don't comply with the Move Over law," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "92% of Kansas motorists said that they would support such a law, one-third of them, 33% of Kansas drivers, answered that they were unsure whether a law existed or thought there was no Move Over law."greatbendpost.com
