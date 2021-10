Whether you're someone who is known for asking for a person's exact time and place of birth within five minutes of meeting them or you have been asked those questions and have absolutely no idea why a stranger at the bar would need that information, you've most likely heard of the phenomenon known as Mercury retrograde, along with the mayhem that is said to accompany it. This strange event, often dreaded by astrologers, refers to an optical illusion in which Mercury appears to move backward in its orbit in relation to Earth. Astronomers call it "apparent retrograde motion," and it's not exclusive to the planet Mercury. To astrologers, however, every last one of Mercury's periods of retrograde causes inexplicable mishaps and tribulations. So if you're someone who is fiercely determined to avoid as many obstacles sent down by the universe as possible, you'll want to know exactly when you should be on the lookout for these planetary changes in the year 2022.

ASTRONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO