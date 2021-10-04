CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNDATED (AP) — Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Iowa moved up to No. 3 and is gearing up for No. 4 Penn State in its biggest home game since the 1980s. No. 5 Cincinnati has its highest ranking in 12 years. Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and Brigham Young round out the top 10. Clemson is out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2014 despite beating Boston College. The Tigers had been ranked in 107 consecutive polls. Kentucky, Texas, Southern Methodist and San Diego State entered the AP Top 25.

Friday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills thought they were closing the gap with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, then they lost a pair of games to their old AFL nemesis, including the AFC championship game in January. Now the Bills have another chance as they head to Arrowhead Stadium for a rematch Sunday night. The Bills are fresh off a 40-0 blitz of Houston and riding high behind one of the NFL’s best defenses. Kansas City believes it righted itself last week in Philadelphia after a rare two-game skid, but the defense has still been an issue four games into the season.
Bills heading to Kansas City for rematch of AFC title game

#16 Barton plays to scoreless draw at Hutchinson

The Barton Community College women's soccer team played to a double overtime scoreless draw at Hutchinson Community College on Wednesday night. The result is the third time in the last four years that the two teams have played to a tie and marks the third scoreless draw over the past four seasons' for the Cougars with the prior two coming in the 2017 season against State Fair Community College and Dodge City Community College.
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

