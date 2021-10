While I am commonly considered to be a friendly person, I never had very many friends. This was likely because I was too much. I am was too brown, too bookish, too loud, too assertive, just too much in every single category. It was hard for people to accept me, and I gave up early on in high school to make friends. I fell in where I could, my boyfriends took care of me, and I had a very big family to care for me. But things were different when I found my friends in medical school. Like-minded young women who were stressed out and too much for every single category—many too brown, too big, too loud, too sassy, too assertive, too hard working. We were not loved before until we found each other.

