IAI to Convert A330-300 Aircraft from Passenger to Freighter for Avolon
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will convert A330-300 aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration for Avolon. As part of the agreement with Avolon, IAI will convert 30 Airbus A330-300 jets from passenger to cargo configuration between 2025 and 2028. The signing of the agreement with Avolon, the first customer for cargo conversions of this aircraft model, follows the backdrop of high profits in 2021 and the projected doubling of cargo aircraft traffic in the next 20 years due to increased e-commerce.worldairlinenews.com
