CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Much of Wyoming Remains In Drought Conditions

By Doug Randall
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says much of Wyoming remained in drought conditions as of Sept. 28. The agency posted this statement on its Facebook page:. It is not as bad as last year at this time, but the drought continues to worsen for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Currently, we are experiencing moderate to extreme drought conditions. Hopefully, we will see some beneficial precipitation in portions of southeast Wyoming at the end of this week. Stay Tuned!

laramielive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Laramie Live

Cheyenne NWS: Coming Soon, Colder Temps, Precipitation

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is again warning about a big change in the weather for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle next week. The agency posted this statement on its website this morning:. Good morning folks! We have some cooler temperatures and precipitation on the way...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming Moose Has Big Day Out In Riverton Wyoming

It was just last week that a moose made its way through Laramie, probably cutting through Medicine bow as he had the time of his life trying to register for classes at UW. I mean, I don't know for a fact that the giant bull moose went to the University, but I'm assuming that he left his parents to be the first moose in his family to graduate from a college or university. I'd say he stopped by the Library for a pint before they wrangled him back up the hill.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Sees 4th Warmest September on Record

Last month was the fourth warmest September on record in the capital city, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. According to the September climate summary, the average temperature was 63.5 degrees, 3.9 degrees above normal. The hottest day of the month came on Sept. 10, when the mercury...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
Laramie Live

SE Wyoming Could See “Arctic Air, Wintry Precipitation” Soon

Details are still sketchy, but the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming could see its first taste of winter weather of the fall season soon. Warm weather for this time of the year will continue this week as afternoon high temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s for many on Tuesday. Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler with breezy conditions and scattered showers possible over the mountains. A pattern change looks likely headed into the weekend with cooler afternoon temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A more widespread chance for precipitation is possible Friday night into Saturday. Looking ahead towards the middle of next week, there is the potential for our first blast of arctic air, wintery precipitation, and strong winds. We will keep you posted as more details become available and for the latest forecast, check weather.gov/cys.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Beartooth Highway Closes For The Season

The Montana Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that the scenic Beartooth Highway has closed for the season. It's an announcement that comes as the National Weather Service in Billings is calling for snow at lower and higher elevations in the coming days. According to MDoT, the highway closes each...
TRAFFIC
Laramie Live

How Much Planning Does It Take For Meals At A Wyoming Outfitter?

If you live in Wyoming you know that hunting is a way of life and there are many options and locations for you to hunt. You may have the areas you've hunted for years, you may make it a point to try somewhere new from time to time and may want to use outfitters & guide services to get you set up and take some of the pressure off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Nebraska Panhandle
Laramie Live

When Winter Hits Wyoming Are You Ready To Face The Challenge?

Fall is here and the temperatures are steadily going down, we all know what's just around the corner...cold, windy, snowy, icy conditions. Are you prepared?. When the temps start falling, I always start getting my truck prepared for winter. Taking the summer road trip supplies out and putting the winter "let's hope I never have to use these" supplies in. As a kid there were times we would get a couple feet of snow at a time and we lived far enough out of town that the roads weren't always cleaned very quickly, so driving to town was always an adventure. I can remember my grandpa's and dad saying to always wear clean underwear and always have an emergency kit in my car, just in case.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

When’s The Best Time To Start Using Flannel Sheets In Wyoming?

The calendar says fall, but the weather is channeling early winter. Temps falling and snow in the forecast, how cold does it have to be before you pull out the flannel sheets? For me, it could be -70 and I wouldn't use them because they're too hot to sleep on. I have a cooling gel on my bed, so it stays cooler than the temperature of the room and that gives it the "cool as the other side of the pillow" feel. Why would it go messing that up by putting sheets that are made to heat things up on?
Laramie Live

Good News Wyoming, We’re Not One of the Most Obese States

Health issues have been a concern for quite awhile now given the ongoing pandemic, but a health crisis that's been facing the U.S. has taken a backseat despite the fact that since the 1960s,the number of Americans under the age of 75 that are considered to be obese has tripled. However, in terms of where states rank on a list of the most obese in the nation, Wyoming isn't anywhere close to the top, so that's at least a step in the right direction for our state.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Laramie Live

How Long Do You Need to Live in Wyoming to Say You’re From There?

As someone who has moved around to certain parts of the country a few times due to my career, I have never said that I've been 'from' any of those spots since I am not originally from there. That's not where I grew up. But a survey asked Americans 'how long do you need to live somewhere before you can say you're from there?' And the results may shock you. What would be the consensus for that question in the state of Wyoming?
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Look! YouTuber Gives A Tour Of A Wyoming Ghost Town

Ghost towns really fascinate me. I could personally explore or watch other people explore these untouched pieces of our American history for hours on end. It just blows my mind that people would pick up and leave a town. It's forgotten history and it's awesome to see different things uncovered from people who don't exist anymore. Where did their legacy go? What happened to the people that left these towns? Did they go to the next town that became another abandoned mining town? Who knows. There is probably a good chance of it.
Laramie Live

Wyoming Relay to include captioning on UW video boards

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming Athletics Department is partnering with Wyoming Relay to provide captioning services during UW Athletics’ events this year in order to enhance the game-day experience for fans with hearing loss. Captioning will be included on video board content during UW Athletics’ events throughout the year.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Have You Seen Sheridan Wyoming’s Famous “Hamburger Louie” Statue?

I haven't spent a lot of time in Sheridan, Wyoming. So, the fact that I didn't know about the "Hamburger Louie" statue located in downtown Sheridan wasn't a huge surprise. But, being the Wyoming history buff that I am, I HAD to watch the video (I've included it at the end of the article) that told the story behind the life-size statue of a man holding a burger, with pickles in one hand and a spatula in the other.
Laramie Live

Wyoming’s Coronavirus-Related Death Toll Tops 1,000

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 45 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,041. The recently confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:. An adult Albany County man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy