Like every day, third-party developers have showcased new screenshots and assets of upcoming aircraft and scenery add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator. We hear from IndiaFoxtEcho, which showcased the Sukhoi SU-31 with new screenshots. The aircraft is basically ready for release but the developer decided to wait for the next Sim Update in late October as it’ll include improvements for aerobatic aircraft.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO