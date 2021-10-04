NBC: Spirit Airlines says New Jersey jet fire caused by ‘large bird’ flying into engine
“Passengers were taken off a Spirit Airlines plane in New Jersey on Saturday evening after a jet fire forced the pilots to abort takeoff. A flight that was meant to take off from Atlantic City International Airport to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was accelerating when “what is believed to be a large bird” flew through the engine and caused the fire, Spirit Airlines said in a statement.”worldairlinenews.com
