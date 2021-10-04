Core bond markets reversed early

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleUS stock markets set aside inflation worries on Friday even as both the core and headline PCE deflator accelerated to a 30-year high of 3.6% and 4.3% y/y respectively. Wall Street instead focused on a consensus-beating manufacturing ISM (61.1 from 59.9). Details were strong with new orders stable at 66.7, output coming in at 59.4 and employment rising again slightly (50.2) after a month in contraction territory. After easing for two months straight from historically high levels, prices paid picked up again (81.2 from 79.4). Late-stage trial results showing Merck’s Covid-19 pill cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by half supported sentiment as well. Equities in the US ended 0.8-1.4% higher. Democrats meanwhile are trying to get out of a deadlock that takes hostage of both the infrastructure and social spending plan (see below). Bi-partisan discussions on the US debt ceiling still haven’t resulted in a breakthrough either. Markets are getting more nervous with yields on US T-bills maturing past X-date (October 18) spiking. Despite a constructive environment and solid US data, yields on other tenors fell with the belly (-2.6 bps to -3.7 bps) outperforming the wings of the curve (-1.2 bps to -1.6 bps). German yields declined in lockstep with changes varying from -1.4 bps (2y) to -2.5 bps (5y/10y). The dollar lost further momentum after hitting important resistance at 94.74 in the trade-weighted variant the days before. DXY eased from 94.31 to 94.03. EUR/USD tried to recoup the 1.16. Sterling clawed back and almost completely reversed the heavy losses incurred on Wednesday’s risk-off. EUR/GBP finished at 0.856. Cable settles north of 1.35 again.

