CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Keshia Knight Pulliam Reveals She Got Married Last Week At An Intimate Ceremony: ‘I Married My Best Friend’

By Sharde Gillam
myhoustonmajic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations are in order for Keshia Knight Pulliam as the 42-year-old recently revealed that she’s gotten married!. Last week, the actress married her fiancé, fellow actor Brad James, in a private and intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home. Pulliam revealed the news in a surprise Instagram post on Saturday (October 2), sharing a few pictures from the blissful day.

myhoustonmajic.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Married: See Her Stunning Wedding Pics!

The happy couple didn’t have the “large destination wedding” they originally wanted. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!” she stated. “Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”
RELATIONSHIPS
news-graphic.com

Keshia Knight Pullman marries Brad James

Keshia Knight Pullman has got married. The 'Cosby Show' actress' life has "forever changed" after she tied the knot with partner Brad James in a small ceremony which took place at their house last week. She wrote on Instagram: "Last week my life forever changed. I married my best friend...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad James
Person
Keshia Knight Pulliam
thefocus.news

Who is Keshia Knight Pulliam's ex-husband? Meet Edgerton Hartwell

House Of Payne actor Keisha Knight Pulliam has just got married to long-term partner Brad James. Congratulations to the happy couple! However, many fans are interested in her dating history and previous relationships. We introduce you to Keisha Knight Pulliam’s ex-husband, ex-NFL-star Edgerton Hartwell. Keisha Knight Pulliam announces marriage to...
NFL
nationalblackguide.com

Keshia Knight Pulliam Ties the Knot With Fellow Actor Brad James at Their Atlanta Home

On her Instagram page, Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) states, "Last week my life forever changed… I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!!" Photos by shot by Atlanta-based photographer Janet Howard (via Instagram) "It wasn’t the large destination wedding we were originally planning....
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta
Essence

Baby Butterscotch: Rotimi And Fiancé Vanessa Mdee Just Welcomed Their Son

Find out the baby's beautiful name and more about the love story that led to his arrival. The “Love Somebody” crooner and fiancée, Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee, announced on Wednesday (September 29) that they welcomed their son. They shared an image of their baby boy’s tiny hand and shared his name in the caption: Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Monyetta Shaw And Her Fiancé Did An Engagement Shoot And The Photos Are Beautiful

Monyetta can't wait to say "I do" to her beau Heath Carter. Check out their regal shoot at the legendary Biltmore in Atlanta. Monyetta Shaw and her fiancé Heath Carter will be making their way down the aisle to become husband and wife soon, and to celebrate their pending nuptials, the couple did a glam photo shoot. The pair took pictures at the Biltmore Ballrooms in the historic Biltmore Hotel in Atlanta. They were shot by photographer Justin Christopher Jones wearing complementary neutral toned (we’re thinking champagne and beige) ensembles and looking very much in love.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Inside 90 Day Fiance's Loren Brovarnik's Exciting Family News

Loren Brovarnik is savoring every moment as a mother-of-two. The "90 Day Fiance" star announced the name of her second son, who she welcomed with husband Alex on August 16. She took to Instagram on September 12 and wrote, "And then there were 4!!! Please welcome ASHER NOAH BROVARNIK." Loren previously shared that Noah needed to spend time in the NICU after his birth, so we're sure she is happy to have him home and bonding with big brother Shai.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

‘The Cosby Show’ alum Keshia Knight Pulliam remarries

Keshia Knight Pulliam notified her fans that she and fellow actor Brad James have officially tied the knot in an “absolutely perfect” and “whimsical” wedding on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. “The Cosby Show” alum told her two million Instagram followers that she and the “For Better or Worse” star wanted...
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

Actress Keshia Knight Pullium Is Married

“Last week my life forever changed…I married my best friend,” says Pullium. Wedding bells are ringing once again in Hollywood. Actress Keshia Knight Pullium married her fiancé, fellow actor Brad James, last week during an intimate ceremony at their home. “Last week my life forever changed,” wrote Pullium in a...
NFL
E! News

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her "Best Boy's" First Birthday With Sweet New Photos

Watch: Nicki Minaj Is in "Twitter Jail" After Controversial Tweets. Forget about "Barbie Dreams." Nicki Minaj is all about Kung Fu Panda, at least when it comes to throwing her son the cutest party for his first birthday. The 38-year-old rapper, who welcomed her little one with husband Kenneth Petty last September, went above and beyond to celebrate her baby boy's milestone.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy