Keshia Knight Pulliam Reveals She Got Married Last Week At An Intimate Ceremony: ‘I Married My Best Friend’
Congratulations are in order for Keshia Knight Pulliam as the 42-year-old recently revealed that she’s gotten married!. Last week, the actress married her fiancé, fellow actor Brad James, in a private and intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home. Pulliam revealed the news in a surprise Instagram post on Saturday (October 2), sharing a few pictures from the blissful day.myhoustonmajic.com
