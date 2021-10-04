5 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 193

Light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker insists there will be "fireworks" when he faces fellow ranked slugger Thiago Santos on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. Their battle tops the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 10-ranked Walker is noted for his knockout power and told the media this week that he expects an all-out war with Santos. That's because they are both rugged Brazilians who are known to throw caution to the wind, and the winner will likely enter the conversation for a title shot. It will be the first main-event appearance for Walker and the fourth for Santos, who came up short in a title bid against former champ Jon Jones in 2019.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO