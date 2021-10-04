Compilation of the Month: Various Artists ‘Tresor 30’
Tresor was born out of a treasure-filled chaos. In the early '90s, club co-founder Dimtri Hegemann began the search for a new venue after being forced to close UFO, Berlin’s first acid house venue. The timing was perfect for cultural activists looking to spread east, what with the wall having fallen the year before and the GDR still in the throes of an existential crisis. West Berlin was saturated for space, but much of the Berlin neighbourhood of Mitte resembled a no-man’s land. Local authority figures, uncertain of their future, were open to under the table trading.djmag.com
Comments / 0