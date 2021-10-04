Compilation of the Month: Various Artists ‘Tresor 30’

Kickstart your engines with Perception, the latest release from Skull Vision featuring a handful of talented up-and-coming artists. Skull Vision is a Maryland-based label that recently emerged on the scene and looks to shine a light on different styles within the realm of bass music ranging from more experimental to heavier dubstep sounds. The imprint has pressed on by releasing tracks from on-the-rise artists that bring something completely new to the table, many of which are hidden gems that you simply need to hear for yourself. This is an outlet you absolutely want to keep your eyes and ears on, and what better way to do that than with a brand new compilation, Perception, that’s packed with talent!

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO