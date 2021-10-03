CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla at 40: ‘It’s Been a Bumpy Road’

By Matt Wardlaw
 5 days ago
Following a month-long battle with COVID which left him in a state where he could “hardly breathe,” guitarist Frank Hannon was “fired up” to finally get back out on the road with Tesla. The band is out on its current run without drummer Troy Lucketta, who decided to “take a...

