Partner Interview: ZTE

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZTE’s SVP of global marketing Zhang Jianpeng reflects on the company’s progress during the pandemic and the challenges and opportunities it has faced. He also focuses on success in the APAC region.

www.mobileworldlive.com

mobileworldlive.com

Grameenphone taps NEC for capacity upgrade

Bangladesh-based operator Grameenphone awarded a contract for radio equipment to long-term partner NEC to modernise its existing network and expand transmission capacity. The Japanese vendor claimed in a statement the upgrade will help Grameenphone reduce the total cost of ownership of network equipment by deploying modulation channel aggregation and MIMO systems, as well as traffic aggregation functions across various frequencies, including microwave and mmWave bands.
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Sony, TSMC consider joint $7B chip factory move

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and Sony could make a joint investment of approximately JPY800 billion ($7 billion) into a chip factory in Japan, with the aim for operations to commence by 2024. Citing sources, The Nikkei reported the two companies are considering establishing a plant in the Kumamoto Prefecture...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: CEO Moves at MGF Sourcing and Carbitex, Macy’s Adds Directors, Caleres Names Marketing SVP

MGF Sourcing announced that Michael Yee will become CEO of the company and Suzy Cirulis joined Caleres as SVP of customer marketing. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Singtel, Ericsson target industry with 5G

Singapore-based Singtel outlined how it is partnering with Ericsson to push adoption of 5G services across a range of industries, with three enterprise customers conducting trials using the operator’s network capabilities and test facilities. The ongoing trials with ABB, Axis Communications and Hexagon cover advanced manufacturing, logistics, smart city development...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Twitter sells advertising unit MoPub for $1B

Twitter agreed to sell its mobile advertising unit MoPub to gaming company AppLovin for $1.05 billion, as the social media giant looks to shift focus towards speedy development of core products. Twitter explained the deal will help it accelerate the development of new services and bring growth in key areas...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Zynga makes Asia push with StarLark takeover

Games developer Zynga completed an acquisition of mobile game unit StarLark from Chinese company Betta Games for $525 million, as it focuses efforts in expanding its footprint in Asia. In a statement, US-based company Zynga explained the deal allows it to tap into the region’s creative talent pool and broaden...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Tech Firm DGene Partners With Producer Jeff Apple to Bring AI-Driven Characters to Series

Producer Jeff Apple and his production company Apple Space & Time are collaborating with tech company DGene to use its artificial intelligence-based technology and proprietary software to create AI-driven digital characters to depict historical figures, such as President John F. Kennedy, to appear in drama series Special Agent. Apple (In the Line of Fire) has teamed up with writers/showrunners Clayton Frohman (Defiance) and Michael Chernuchin (Law & Order) to produce the series, which is based around the Presidential Protective Division of the Secret Service spanning five presidential terms, beginning with Kennedy. (The show is being shopped to distributors.) DGene is a China...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Variety

Former YouTube VP of Content Partnerships Kelly Merryman Joins Digital-Security Firm Aura

Kelly Merryman has exited YouTube after more than six years leading the video platform’s content partnerships. She has been hired by Aura, a provider of digital security solutions for consumers, as president and chief operating officer. Merryman had served as YouTube’s VP of content partnerships since 2015, overseeing a 300-person team spanning TV, film, sports, news, gaming, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, food, learning, family and health. She also was part of the teams that launched YouTube TV, YouTube Shorts and in-video commerce. Prior to YouTube, Merryman spent seven years at Netflix as VP of content acquisition. She also worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment...
BUSINESS
skillednursingnews.com

RETHINK Talks: An Interview with PointClickCare

This article is brought to you by PointClickCare. This interview took place during a live Q&A session with PointClickCare VP & General Manager, Senior Living Travis Palmquist at the SNN RETHINK event in Chicago held on September 1, 2021. The interview has been edited for clarity. Skilled Nursing News: In...
HEALTH SERVICES
mobileworldlive.com

AIS, TCS partner on enterprise IoT

Thai-based operator AIS teamed with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to offer enterprises a range of 5G-enabled IoT services to improve efficiency and drive growth. The two companies agreed to jointly market the services to clients in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, transport, property and smart cities. In a statement, Tanapong...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Qualcomm seals its deal for Veoneer

Qualcomm has partnered with a financial investor to buy Veoneer for $4.5 billion, putting an end to Magna International’s bid to acquire the maker of advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) hardware and software. SSW Partners, a New York-based investment partnership, will acquire all outstanding shares of Veoneer, the companies explained...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

ZTE Chen Xinyu: Building a Lightweight Private 5G to Accelerate the Launch of Industrial Applications

PARTNER FEATURE: It is widely accepted in the industry that the value of 5G lies in the vertical industry market, compared with previous generations of wireless technologies. Over the past two years, operators have worked with enterprises in the ecological chain to build 5G networks and have developed 400 million users. Meanwhile, they have continuously expanded vertical industries, and have created tens of thousands of 5G industry application cases, covering 22 key industries of national economy such as steel, grid and mine.
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

ZTE urges joint action to close usage gap

LIVE FROM MWC AFRICA 2021: James Zhang, president of global marketing at ZTE (pictured), called on governments and industry partners to collaborate to narrow a mobile network usage gap, claiming 41 per cent of the world’s population are not accessing them for various reasons. Zhang noted a lack of digital...
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

Global MBB Forum 2021

The 12th Global Mobile Broadband Forum – 5Grows Together – hosted by Huawei with industry partners GSMA and SAMENA Council, will be held on October 13-14, 2021 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. This year’s forum will be a hybrid physical and virtual event, livestreamed right here on Mobile World...
INTERNET
mobileworldlive.com

Partnerships accelerate IoT market growth

PARTNER CONTENT: China Mobile International (CMI) is building an ecosystem to help industry partners capitalise on the flourishing market for smart solutions, with an initial focus on elevating the smart home experience for consumers. The Internet of Things (IoT) promises to improve the way we live and work, making exciting...
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

Eutelsat continues Europe march with DT deal

Satellite company Eutelsat struck an agreement with Deutsche Telekom covering high-speed connectivity distribution in Germany, adding to a number of deals it secured with major European operators in the past few years. Starting from the year-end, Deutsche Telekom will commercialise the Eutelsat Konnect satellite to bring broadband internet of up...
BUSINESS
Variety

BET, Facebook, Hulu, NBCU and Showtime Execs Join ‘Building New Worlds With Entertainment Marketing’ Panel

Executives from BET, Facebook, Hulu, NBCUniversal and Showtime will join the “Building New Worlds With Entertainment Marketing” panel on October 21 in the Variety Streaming Room, presented by Facebook. The panel will be a deep dive into how marketers approach promoting entertainment around IP that transports fans to a brand-new world of experiences, leading to connections with fans that can last for generations. Panelists include James Smith, Head of Industry, Entertainment, Facebook; Scott Donaton, SVP and Head of Marketing, Hulu; Michael Engleman, Chief Marketing Officer, Showtime; Kimberly Paige, Chief Marketing Officer, BET, and Ellen Stone, EVP, Entertainment Brand Strategy and Consumer Engagement, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The conversation will be moderated by Heidi Chung, Media Correspondent, Variety Intelligence Platform (VIP). “To compete amongst a new tide of streaming possibilities, platforms are now facing an unparalleled engagement and retention challenge. The solution to this challenge can be reachable for today’s streaming brands: leverage your IP and show your subscribers a whole new world that transcends beyond the screen and into the physical, digital and virtual realities,” said Smith. Registration is free but required for access. Secure your spot at: variety.com/buildingnewworldspanel 
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Intel closes the door on UK chip factory

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will no longer consider the UK as a potential site for establishing a chip factory following the nation’s withdrawal from the European Union (EU), with the chipmaker shifting focus to investment options covering bloc members instead. Gelsinger told the BBC the company has now set its...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Google ploughs $1B into Africa

Google pledged to invest $1 billion in Africa over the next five years, covering a range of initiatives including a drive to improve connectivity, small business investment and support digital transformation initiatives. Google CEO Sundar Pichai (pictured) announced the investment plans at the company’s first Google for Africa event, stating...
BUSINESS

