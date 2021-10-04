CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick and Morty is Getting a Halloween Short: Report

By Kshiteej Naik
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick and Morty season 5 concluded recently with an hour-long finale episode. The show is seemingly getting a new short on Halloween. As reported by Collider, the CNschedules Twitter handle has revealed some details about the Rick and Morty Halloween special short. The short is titled The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara and it will be a horror anime short that is based on elements of Japanese culture. Although Adult Swim hasn’t officially announced the short yet, Adult Swim Canada has revealed the logline, which reads, “Rick plans to build the ultimate AI toaster; Things take a strange turn when he and Morty are forced to travel to Akihabara for spare parts.”

in.ign.com

