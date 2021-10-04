In the drive to get new Texas political maps, racial representation takes a back seat

The Republican majority’s proposals for all of the state’s political maps are out, and each is skewed in favor of the same voters: white Republicans. One thing leads to the other. Republicans hold all of the statewide offices, along with majorities in the state’s congressional delegation, the Texas House and Senate, and the State Board of Education. It’s normal for those political animals to want to extend their dominance in state government, and to seize any opportunity to hurt Democrats and help Republicans.