Record NMR shift in metal-bound phosphorus

Among the candidates that display such behaviour, phosphorus is rather unusual. The element has several allotropic solid forms with different molecular structures. When a liquid–liquid transition was first reported at high pressure (above 1 GPa)2,3, it was proposed that the two phases differ not just in density but in bonding configuration: the known molecular liquid, containing tetrahedral P4 molecules, is thought to transform into a higher-density polymeric form. What’s more, the molecular liquid is insulating, while the polymeric liquid is thought to be electrically conducting. Far from being a quirk induced by the delicate interplay of enthalpic and entropic effects as in water, the liquid–liquid transition of phosphorus thus has more in common with solid allotropy as a distinction of two fundamentally different materials.

