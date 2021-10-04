Halloween Ends: 7 Quick Things We Know About The 2022 Horror Sequel

In the past few years, John Krasinski has gone from the guy best known for playing one of the most beloved characters on The Office to a visionary director responsible for two of the best horror movies in recent memory. With the unfathomable financial and cultural success of his two A Quiet Place movies, especially the 2021 sequel that brought millions of moviegoers back to their local theaters for the first time in what seems like ages, you’d think Krasinski would be off to the races to release the third chapter in the epic saga of the Abbott family surviving an alien invasion. But before we see how things shake out there, we will first experience a new story in that universe with the planned spinoff from Jeff Nichols that will further explore its lore and possibly new characters. Here’s everything we know about this exciting project…

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO