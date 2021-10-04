Jon Paradise | Town and Country FCU

Town and Country FCU announces significant contribution to school districts to reduce student hunger. Town & Country Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that its ‘Local Helping Local’ initiative is focusing its latest contribution on helping school districts in Cumberland and York Counties with student hunger. On the final day of Hunger Action Month, the credit union is making a financial contribution to all 31 school districts in Cumberland and York County to support school backpack and/or school food pantry programs in each district. Collectively, the contribution will provide more than 12,500 meals to students in both counties.