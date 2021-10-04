CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economic Meltdown Forces Lebanese to Flee to Unfamiliar Destinations

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (Reuters) - After spending three decades building up a real estate business he inherited from his father, Ralph Khoury now finds himself packing up his home an hour from Beirut to start a new life in a country he little expected to visit: Georgia. "If there was any reason...

