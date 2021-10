China isn’t content to bulldoze its own local gaming industry by freezing game approvals, blocking kids from gaming outside of tiny windows, and freaking out investors; now, it’s turning its attention to gaming streamers, specifically the youthful sort. The South China Morning Post reported yesterday that China is also blocking kids under 16 from streaming on stream platforms. This, just like the earlier crackdown, will mean more compliance costs and efforts by companies like Tencent already reeling from stock hits, though it might be harder for kids themselves to circumvent. Unless they wear a fancy moustache or something, we guess.

