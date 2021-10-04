St. Louis restaurant openings, closings, and coming soons: September 2021

On entering Afandi Sweets & Cafe, diners are greeted by an enormous pastry case filled with baklava of all different shapes – square, diamond, rolled, bird’s nest – and flavors like pistachio, walnut and chocolate. While it’s all fabulous (the restaurant’s chef and owner is a third generation pastry chef), the baklava with pistachio shines, its shattering top layers of fresh phyllo giving way to a bright green pistachio filling and more phyllo, perfectly soaked in honey. Those who like their sweets balanced by a savory note shouldn’t miss the kenafeh, a disk of warm, melty white cow’s milk cheese topped with crispy shredded phyllo and pistachios. Don’t just come for dessert though; the kabob is also excellent, and the mix grill platter is a great way to sample it. Tender lamb, chicken and kofta (a blend of ground beef and lamb) kabob are accompanied by your choice of bulgur or rice pilaf, pita and salad with tzatziki.

