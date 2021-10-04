St. Louis restaurant openings, closings, and coming soons: September 2021
The following list is accurate as of an early-October press date. During September, there were a whopping 17 openings (14 new, two reopens, and one move) and three closings (an impressive ratio, especially considering the times). The most notable closure was BARcelona, ending a 19-year run in Clayton. Two Mexican restaurants opened (Padrino's and Sabroso), a whisky bar (Whisky on Washington), a show-stopping wine bar (Wild Crush Wine Bar(n)), and a members-only seasonal restaurant in the heart of Clayton (Patio One). This month, Stone Soup Cottage announced both its reopening and last service (in June 2022). A trio of satellite restaurants (The Greek Kitchen, The Shaved Duck, Seoul Taco) opened kitchens in a new food court concept inside the Kirkwood Schnucks location. And under the tutelage of two former employees, Deer Creek Bar & Grill replaced Cousin Hugo's in Maplewood.www.stlmag.com
Comments / 2