Strength Training Might Help You Lose Fat

The first time Amanda Seabra started to think that her training volume might be presenting a problem was not in the pool, not post-run, and not even while foam rolling her cranky quads. It was while she was at the library. “I took my daughter to get a few books, and when I passed by a table with new releases, I realized that I couldn’t remember the last time I opened a book, much less read one.” Lately, it seemed like she was always either scrolling through something on her phone or watching a video–anything quick and whatever didn’t require more than a few minutes of attention. This kind of change on its own might not be concerning, but coupled with the fact that Amanda was also dealing with insomnia and an unshakeable heaviness in her legs, the inability to focus her attention long enough to read a book became a red flag that she might be on the verge of overtraining.

