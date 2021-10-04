Porsche imagines a modern 968 with art car project

These crazy classic cars go head to head with the best of modern muscle to prove their place on the drag strip. In today's high horsepower world of muscle and pony cars, there is quite a lot of competition from the modern monsters of mayhem we all know and love today. Since the beginning of the second muscle car revolution,quarter-mile times have been dropping to lower and lower standards. However, this insane performance didn't come overnight or in the lab alone. These cars were built over the last few decades, from the higher drag strip times of the 1970s to some of the fastest Mopars, Fords, and GM vehicles the world has ever seen.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO