Recovery hampered as inflation hits new highs in US, Europe

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation has reached new highs in the United States and Europe as rising energy prices and supply bottlenecks restrain an economic recovery from the pandemic in both economies. The U.S. Commerce Department reported Friday that prices rose 4.3% in August from a year earlier. While only lightly higher than the previous month, it was still the largest […]

#Inflation#Economic Recovery#U S Commerce Department#Bottlenecks#Ap
