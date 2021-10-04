HR Communications Sr. Specialist

Stream Realty Partners, L.P. is seeking an Acquisitions & Development Associate to lead the core business analysis and metrics for the Carolinas’ Development and Acquisitions Group. This position will be the primary support to the team and will be an integral part of the detailed operations of the group. The role will provide exposure to all components of acquisition and development projects. We must have a clear communicator who is highly organized with effective time management skills. A willingness to learn and adapt is critical, and the role demands the highest standards of behavior and a collaborative work ethic.

