A giant ground sloth that lived during the last ice age was not largely vegetarian like its modern-day tree-dwelling relatives, but enjoyed munching on meat, according to a new study that has found telltale signs of its diet in fossilized hair samples. Mylodon darwinii went extinct some 10,000 to 12,000 years ago along with most other megafauna, and scientists had presumed it ate only plants. But a comparison of chemical signatures in M. darwinii's hair to the diets of other extinct and living species of sloths and anteaters now suggests otherwise. These results are the "first direct evidence of omnivory in an...

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO