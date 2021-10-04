CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Strength Seen in Choice Hotels (CHH): Can Its 5.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $133.41. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% gain over the past four weeks. Shares of...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) CCXI shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $19.60. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 16.8% gain over the past four weeks. Following the approval of its vasculitis drug,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Moves 5.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) shares ended the last trading session 5.9% higher at $50.49. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.6% loss over the past four weeks. Optimistic investor sentiments surrounding the solid...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chh#Stocks#Zacks Investment Research#Merck
investing.com

SurveyMonkey-owner Momentive Climbs 9% on Report it’s Considering a Sale

Investing.com – Stocks of SurveyMonkey-owner Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) surged 9% Friday on a Bloomberg report that the company has received takeover interest and is considering its options including a sale. According to the report, the company is working with a financial adviser, and discussions are in the early stages. A...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Winning Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter

The biotech industry is expected to remain in focus as the coronavirus is far from gone and an aging population will require even more healthcare. Given the industry’s solid growth potential, Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX), which have performed well so far, could be solid bets for the fourth quarter.The biotech industry came into the limelight last year, with the onset of the COVID-19, as companies rushed to develop a vaccine or a treatment to fight against the virus. The increased attention to the industry fueled record financings and IPOs. Moreover, the ongoing focus on developing gene therapies and synthetic biology to meet the rising demand from an aging population could shape the industry’s growth.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
investing.com

U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.03%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Telecoms , Consumer Services and Utilities sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.03%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.19%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 0.51%.
STOCKS
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.
investing.com

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy on the Dip

Although the major benchmark indices are showing some resilience lately, October could be a volatile month given concerns related to supply chain constraints and potential monetary policy changes. Given the uncertain market conditions, we believe the recent price dips in dividend aristocrats Walgreens Boots (WBA), West Pharmaceutical (WST), and W.W. Grainger (GWW) offer solid entry opportunities.After a rocky start to October, the major benchmark indices finished Thursday with a three-session winning streak, triggered by optimism surrounding Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s recent announcement that lawmakers have reached a deal to increase the debt ceiling in the near term to avoid a government default. However, given the uncertainties surrounding the infrastructure bill, potential monetary policy changes, and supply chain constraints, October is expected to be a volatile month.
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Q4 2021

The market is experiencing raging volatility due to factors like index rebalancing, portfolio adjustments, high inflation, and debt ceiling concerns. With a temporary rise in the debt limit, the possibility of a default still hovers. As experts expect a correction in the near term, dividend stocks such as Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Dow Inc. (DOW), and Sysco Corp (SYY), offering a stable income stream, could be solid bets now.Driven by investors’ concerns over rising inflation and U.S.-China trade tensions, the dollar eased, and a gauge of global equity markets fell on Monday. "In the past, escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions has sparked risk off among investors," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. Moreover, the U.S. Senate temporarily raised the $28.4 trillion debt limit to avoid a potential default. This gives the administration a timeframe of eight weeks to address the issue. This, combined with seasonal factors like index rebalancing and portfolio adjustments, are leading to heightened market volatility.
STOCKS
investing.com

Rising Dogecoin Acceptance Sees Meme Currency’s Potential Rise for Users and Miners

After already gaining 10% in value over the few days of October, the popular “meme” currency, Dogecoin (DOGE) is back in the news. There is still much speculation over whether Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:TSLA) will one day accept DOGE as payment, after a very bold tweet by crypto YouTuber Matt Wallace predicted Tesla would accept DOGE after Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) releases its new wallets. Adam Aron, CEO of major cinema chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) has already suggested he’ll add DOGE as a payment option. It’s noted that Aron later would tweet praise towards Musk for liking his DOGE poll. Ahead of any major adoptions caused by the rising popularity of the DOGE, are the efforts of prominent DOGE miners such as Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE:HP (NYSE:HPQ)) (OTC: HLLPF) which was the first listed company with primary exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE), and the makers of the mining machines themselves, such as Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON).
MARKETS
investing.com

Charts And Breadth See Some Improvement

The major equity indexes closed mostly higher Thursday with positive internals on the NYSE Composite and NASDAQ as trading volumes declined from the prior session on both exchanges. The charts did see some technical improvements in the form of violations of resistance and one violation of a downtrend. Market breadth finally saw some improvement as well. Meanwhile, the data continues to send a generally neutral message. However, the 10-Year Treasury yield closed above what we viewed as near-term resistance, suggesting higher yields forthcoming that could weigh on the equity markets. So, while yesterday’s improvements are welcome, they fell a bit short of levels that would prompt us to change our current near-term “neutral/negative” macro-outlook for equities.
STOCKS
investing.com

Oshkosh Slips as Q4 Results to Fall Short of Forecast, Cost Pressures Persist

Investing.com – Oshkosh stock (NYSE: OSK ) fell 1.6% in Friday’s trading as the company said its revenue in the fourth quarter ended September 30 is likely to be around $2.05 billion as per preliminary estimates, lower than the forecast of $2.10 billion it had handed out in July. The...
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Slightly Higher on 2nd Straight Jobs Miss; Dow Flat, S&P up 0.2%

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened slightly higher on Friday after an employment report that - while weak - wasn't weak enough to alter expectations that the Federal Reserve will start to tighten monetary policy next month. The U.S. added only 194,000 jobs in the month through mid-September, the Labor...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy