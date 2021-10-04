CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The way we AI now

By Matt Asay
Infoworld
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve been overselling current capabilities of AI for years, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a bright future. That’s perhaps why Stanford University researchers conceived of a “One Hundred Year Study on Artificial Intelligence” (100 years!) back in 2016, with plans to update the report every five years through 2116, charting the progress of AI along the way. Five years after the inaugural report, the study authors recently released the second report.

