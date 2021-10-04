Booby Bolt returns to the road

The participants in the 10th Annual Booby Bolt 5K wore their finest pink to complete the 3.1-mile course last Saturday at Balthrop Park in Pleasant View. The event was cancelled in 2020 by the pandemic. It raises money for the Pink Out For Hope organization, which assists breast cancer patients and raises awareness for the disease in Cheatham County. Runners from ages 11-74 participated. The overall female winner was Kara Molitor with a time of 24:24. The overall male winner was Jacob Carrigan at 20:10. – RANDY MOOMAW.