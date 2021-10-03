CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Africa Awaits

By Deena Bouknight
thelaurelmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten By: Deena Bouknight | Issue: 2021/10 – October. For Alastair and Laura Lamont, the sensations of Africa are constantly beckoning. If you’ve heard that beguiling siren song, contact them at (828) 360-8910 or visit AfricaAwaitsUs.com. Going on the Ernest Hemingway maxim, “I never knew of a morning in Africa,...

www.thelaurelmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobileworldlive.com

MTN targets Africa 5G readiness

LIVE FROM MWC21 AFRICA: Yolanda Cuba, MTN Group VP for Southern and East Africa region (pictured), asserted the operator played a pivotal role in helping Africa become ready to enter the 5G era, highlighting efforts to address connectivity and smartphone penetration issues. In an keynote, Cuba explained Africa it not...
TECHNOLOGY
tech-ish.com

6ix to host Africa Accelerating 2021

6ix, one of the world’s foremost technology and social mobility platforms, has announced it will be hosting the virtual programming for Africa Accelerating 2021, set to serve as the largest event of its kind. The hybrid gathering, with an in-person main stage in Toronto, Canada, and viewing parties across Africa,...
AFRICA
eturbonews.com

WTM Africa Reigniting Africa Travel & Tourism New Awardee

WTM Africa is excited to announce that luxury experiential travel company andBeyond is the winner of the Reigniting Africa Travel & Tourism Awards. Runner-up is Cape Nature, while The Art of Penguin Conservation received an honorable mention. andBeyond scoops the Reigniting Africa Travel & Tourism Award with its inspirational WILDwatch...
TRAVEL
InfoQ.com

The Future of Agile in Africa: Challenges and Progress

The African continent is trailing behind in the adoption of agile compared to other continents as it faces wicked challenges and setbacks. According to Aanu Gopald, the next two decades seem to be promising to the young continent, as tech startups, SMEs and large corporations are recognizing that a collaborative approach to product development leads to more productive and value-driven results.
AFRICA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
odi.org

Notes from Africa 2: Kenya

Joe Studwell is a Visiting Senior Research Fellow at ODI. He has authored various books, which have appeared on Books of the Year lists in publications including The Financial Times, The Economist and the Asian Wall Street Journal. In 2013 he published ‘How Asia works’, which was listed as one of Bill Gates’ top five books of the year.
CHINA
stockxpo.com

Moderna to Build Vaccine Plant in Africa

Moderna Inc. MRNA -8.94% plans to spend up to $500 million to build a new manufacturing plant in Africa to supply doses of its Covid-19 vaccine and potential additional vaccines to a continent that has grappled with a shortage. The Cambridge, Mass., drug company said Thursday it will build a...
HEALTH
Phys.org

Climate and water in a changing Africa

The following is an excerpt from an article originally published in a special issue of the journal Daedalus of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Africa is at the center of the global water predicament and climatic upheaval. Africa contains the greatest number of least-developed countries of any continent, the most woeful sanitation infrastructure, and the highest share of people in highly weather-dependent rural employment. It is here that, owing to global warming, crop yields are expected to decline most sharply; sea-level rises along the African littoral are already higher than planetary averages. Africa's pastoralist communities are the biggest on Earth and comprise about one-fifth of its population; weather variability defines the nomadic way of life, offering many rewards but, especially in an age of uncertainty, also existential risks. Increasingly erratic precipitation patterns are especially daunting considering no continent has less reservoir capacity for water storage. The continent remains the most marginal emitter of greenhouse gasses but has perhaps the greatest untapped potential for renewable energy sources: geothermal, wind, hydro, and, above all, solar power. This issue of Dædalus, with its broad, interdisciplinary focus, reflects the depth and breadth of these challenges.
ENVIRONMENT
BrownGH

Network of some of the richest pastors in Africa

Have you ever wondered why there are many small churches in every nook and cranny of Ghana and Africa as a whole?. Well, you may not have to wonder anymore. According to Forbes’ list of the top 10 richest pastors in Africa, the cumulative net worth of the top 10 richest pastors in Africa sum up to 1.260 Billion Dollars.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Hemingway
jeffcable.com

The amazing and colorful birds of Africa

I have been back from Africa for more than 2 weeks now and have not really blogged much. I have spent the last 19 days trying to play catch up after being gone for the last 2 1/2 months. And of course the Canon R3 was officially announced, so I have had a lot of people asking questions about my use of the new camera at the Olympics. But...now I am back at it, and wanted to share something different with you all.
ANIMALS
Financial Times

Africa’s green superpower

A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning. Ahead of UN climate summit, Gabon’s idea of ‘natural capital’ is gaining ground. Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com. Private...
FACEBOOK
SciDev.Net

Engineering Africa’s banana future

Uganda is among the top banana-producing countries in the world, and is home to the much-loved matoke banana — also known as the East African highland banana. But the matoke, along with many of the other banana varieties that are native to Sub-Saharan Africa, is under threat from diseases and pests.
MUSIC
Martha's Vineyard Times

From Chilmark to South Africa

Kara Taylor had a very busy summer at her Chilmark gallery. Not only did she show her own work, she hosted two different exhibits featuring the paintings of other artists. In early August, the gallery was devoted to the work of Ndume Olatushani, a painter who spent two decades on death row in Tennessee before being exonerated in 2012. The MV BLM (Martha’s Vineyard Black Lives Matter) group wanted to help Olatushani, and to raise money for the Free Pervis Payne Campaign and the Innocence Project, so they asked Taylor if they could use her gallery for the exhibit and fundraiser, and she accepted enthusiastically.
CHILMARK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Africa#Congo#Cashiers#The Peace Corps#Eastern#African
The Independent

Travel bookings surge as U.K. takes S. Africa off red list

South African travel agencies report a surge in reservations for travel to and from Britain on Friday ahead of the country being removed from the U.K.'s COVID-19 red list next week.Some companies said they were being overwhelmed by the number of people looking to travel since the British government announced it will lift restrictions on travelers arriving from 47 countries, including South Africa. The change will come into effect on Monday. The decision to keep South Africa on the red list had been criticized by the country's government, tourism operators and scientists, leading to a series of discussions between...
WORLD
World Bank Blogs

Tackling Vaccine Inequity for Africa

Vaccinating the world against COVID-19 should be a top development priority. We must keep reminding ourselves of the reason for ensuring mass vaccination of the entire world: no one is safe anywhere until everyone is safe everywhere. Yet, the global roll out of vaccines is progressing at two alarmingly different...
HEALTH
PleasantonWeekly

'A Taste of Africa in the Heart of Livermore'

The Cheza Nami Foundation is leading a celebration of African cultures in the Tri-Valley on Saturday with its annual "A Taste of Africa in the Heart of Livermore" event. The family-friendly celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside the Bankhead Theater will include entertainment, food and educational activities promoting cultures of Africa and the African diaspora.
LIVERMORE, CA
AFP

Google to invest $1 bn to lift Africa internet access

Google announced Wednesday that it would invest $1 billion in boosting Africa's internet access and startup scene, as the tech giant eyes a youthful market increasingly armed with smartphones.  The Silicon Valley giant last month announced a breakthrough in another eye-catching scheme to boost African internet access.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
planet7s.com

South Africa wins in Edmonton

Under a bright blue sky in Edmonton, the Blitzboks win their second successive gold medal and celebrate a fourth Series title overall. Great Britain’s women also back up their win in Vancouver with a second Fast Four title. Leading try scorers, leading points scorers and winners of every single game...
RUGBY
World Bank Blogs

A youth that transforms Cabo Verde and Africa

This is one of 38 winning blogs from the 2021 Blog4Dev competition, the World Bank Africa annual writing contest, inviting young people to weigh in on a topic critical to their country’s economic development. Blog4Dev winners responded to the question: How can young people work with their governments and civil society organizations to respond to the impact of COVID-19 and build a stronger post-pandemic economic and social system?
SOCIETY
mobileworldlive.com

Google ploughs $1B into Africa

Google pledged to invest $1 billion in Africa over the next five years, covering a range of initiatives including a drive to improve connectivity, small business investment and support digital transformation initiatives. Google CEO Sundar Pichai (pictured) announced the investment plans at the company’s first Google for Africa event, stating...
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy