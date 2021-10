Ethan Zohn knows his way around alliances, considering he’s a former winner and three-time player of Survivor. But this time, the partnership he’s making can be a matter of literal life and death. In honor of Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September, Ethan has partnered with the Lymphoma Research Foundation to spread survivor stories of hope and promote the importance of cancer research. Having been cancer-free since 2012, he knows firsthand the tragedy that a disease like lymphoma can bring into your life and how, in a time where public health is front and center, finding advancements and treatments is more important than ever.

