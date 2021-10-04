CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNL Pays Tribute to Norm Macdonald

 5 days ago

During Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live, the show paid tribute to the late Norm Macdonald. Pete Davidson wore a shirt with Norm Macdonald’s photo on it during one of his bits. Also, instead of closing the segment normally, Colin Jost and Michael Che played old clips of Norm from...

