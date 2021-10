Although Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag attempts to bring the simplicity of Apple's AirTags to Samsung's own lineup, it does so without the elegance of the competition. Compared to other trackers such as Apple's AirTag or Tile's Mate, it's bulkier, takes longer to set up, and in some cases requires more commitment to a larger ecosystem of apps and devices. The Galaxy SmartTag is only compatible with Samsung devices, so unless you want to buy a new ensemble of trackers every time you switch platforms, you'd better off investing in a few Tile trackers.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO