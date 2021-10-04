Science behind sense of touch and temperature wins medicine Nobel prize
The 2021 Nobel prize in physiology or medicine has been shared by two US-based researchers whose work helps to explain our sense of touch and ability to perceive temperature. David Julius from the University of California, San Francisco, and Ardem Patapoutian of the Scripps Research institute in La Jolla, California, have been recognised by the Nobel committee for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.www.chemistryworld.com
