Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season will kickoff with a matchup featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) and the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) on Thursday Night Football. Urban Meyer will return to the state of Ohio on Thursday to try and get his first win of the season — things have not been going well for the former Ohio State coach. Jacksonville will at least have history on their side, as they lead the all-time series between these teams, 13-10, including two of the past three meetings. However, the last time they faced off, in October 2020, the Bengals got the home win, 33-25. And history is just that, history, and this Bengals team has a lot more momentum and potential than the Jaguars team making the trip.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO