Willowbrook High School recognized several members of its Class of 2022 at the Senior Night football game on Friday, Sept. 10. In addition to honoring the seniors on the football team, the school noted the contributions of other seniors, including those on the cheerleading team, marching band and dance team. The six seniors on Willowbrook’s dance team are pictured at the end of that team’s halftime performance. Pictured (left to right) are: (bottom row) Coco Bernardi, Ava Cappitelli and Olivia Ehrhardt; (middle row) Sabrina Corso and Katie Corsini; (top row) Nelly Irion. The Warriors defeated Proviso East 40-14 in the football game to earn their first win of the season.

WILLOWBROOK, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO