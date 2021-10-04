Georgia’s top high school football players: Meet the state’s best running backs

— Damari Alston, Woodward Academy. Woodward Academy head coach Ryan Davis raves about Damari Alston, and Auburn running backs coach Cadillac Williams has his eye on him. Alston recently rushed for 173 yards and accounted for all four of Woodward Academy’s touchdowns in a win over Banneker, and he excels on special teams on the rare occasions when the opposing team takes a chance by kicking to him. Alston had a fantastic junior season with 1,923 yards and 27 touchdowns, and he’s on pace to break the school’s rushing yards record as a senior. “He is a blue-collar hard-working kid and very humble, mature. He approaches this thing with maturity,” Davis said. “He sees the bigger picture, is well liked by his teachers and peers, very studious and has a 3.4 GPA.”