CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia’s top high school football players: Meet the state’s best running backs

By Marquis Chambers
scorebooklive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Damari Alston, Woodward Academy. Woodward Academy head coach Ryan Davis raves about Damari Alston, and Auburn running backs coach Cadillac Williams has his eye on him. Alston recently rushed for 173 yards and accounted for all four of Woodward Academy’s touchdowns in a win over Banneker, and he excels on special teams on the rare occasions when the opposing team takes a chance by kicking to him. Alston had a fantastic junior season with 1,923 yards and 27 touchdowns, and he’s on pace to break the school’s rushing yards record as a senior. “He is a blue-collar hard-working kid and very humble, mature. He approaches this thing with maturity,” Davis said. “He sees the bigger picture, is well liked by his teachers and peers, very studious and has a 3.4 GPA.”

scorebooklive.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tennessee High School Football player Micah Montgomery drowned on Sunday

A Tennessee High School announced the drowning death of a student-athlete on Sunday. According to News Channel 11, Tennessee High Vikings football player Micah Montgomery passed away after drowning at South Holston Lake Sunday evening. Police responded to an incident around 4 p.m. to find the body of 16-year-old Micah...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

The night Alabama’s dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October’s upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Covington, GA
Football
City
Memphis, FL
Columbus, GA
Football
City
Alpharetta, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Sports
City
Roswell, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Kingsland, GA
Columbus, GA
Sports
Powder Springs, GA
Education
Local
Florida Sports
Buford, GA
Education
Orlando, FL
Education
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Kennesaw, GA
City
Dallas, GA
Marietta, GA
Education
City
Loganville, GA
City
Coral Springs, FL
City
Columbus, GA
Valdosta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Valdosta, GA
Warner Robins, GA
Football
Leesburg, GA
Football
City
Auburn, GA
Leesburg, GA
Sports
The Villages, FL
Education
Coral Springs, FL
Education
Leesburg, GA
Education
Atlanta, GA
Education
Tifton, GA
Education
City
Covington, GA
Warner Robins, GA
Sports
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Athens, GA
Football
City
Buford, GA
Buford, GA
Sports
Warner Robins, GA
Education
Athens, GA
Education
City
Powder Springs, GA
City
Marietta, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
City
Leesburg, GA
College Park, GA
Sports
City
Tyrone, GA
City
Warner Robins, GA
Covington, GA
Sports
City
Tifton, GA
Loganville, GA
Football
City
Ocilla, GA
Loganville, GA
Education
Roswell, GA
Football
City
College Park, GA
Coral Springs, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
Cumming, GA
Football
Columbus, GA
Education
Valdosta, GA
Football
Tifton, GA
Sports
Roswell, GA
Education
Marietta, GA
Football
Orlando, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
Powder Springs, GA
Sports
Loganville, GA
Sports
City
The Villages, FL
Alpharetta, GA
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Dallas, GA
Education
City
Perry, GA
Athens, GA
Sports
Miami, FL
Education
The Villages, FL
Sports
City
Lilburn, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Education
City
Cumming, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Football
Roswell, GA
Sports
Local
Florida Football
City
Waycross, GA
City
Miami, FL
City
Fairburn, GA
Marietta, GA
Sports
Fairburn, GA
Sports
Covington, GA
Education
Cumming, GA
Sports
Valdosta, GA
Education
Buford, GA
Football
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Kennesaw, GA
Sports
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mundy
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky fined $250,000 by SEC

Kentucky will take a hit to the bottom line after the SEC announced on Monday a $250,000 fine for its fans storming the field in Lexington to celebrate the upset win over Florida on Saturday. The SEC considered it Kentucky’s third offense, and under the rules adopted at the 2015...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart sent a message to Georgia fans following blowout win over Arkansas

It was an early kickoff on Saturday afternoon in Athens, where No. 2 Georgia and No. 8 Arkansas faced off. Despite being a top-10 matchup, the SEC clash began at noon ET. That didn’t prevent the Bulldogs from having a distinct home-field advantage, though. They rolled to a 37-0 win over the Razorbacks, and after the game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart praised the fans for their positive impact during his interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#High School Football#Ohio State#American Football#Woodward Academy#Gpa
The Spun

Look: Another Urban Meyer Bar Video Has Surfaced

Urban Meyer apologized on Monday morning for the video that went viral showing the head coach at a bar in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend. The video, which had Meyer trending nationally on Twitter on Saturday, showed the head coach getting danced on by a young woman who was not his wife. Meyer apologized for the video on Monday morning, saying he acted poorly.
NFL
On3.com

Greg McElroy: Alabama vs. Texas A&M is going to be 'ugly'

Former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy provided a grim outlook for Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas A&M, promising an “ugly” score line. The two teams are moving in opposite directions this season after both entered with high expectations. Texas A&M is already 3-2 overall and 0-2...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Sports
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Football
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Alabama RB Is Out For The Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide thoroughly dominated rival Ole Miss this past Saturday. But on Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some bad news for one of his star running backs. Per Alabama insider Cecil Hurt, Saban announced that sophomore running back Jase McClellan is slated to undergo knee surgery...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy