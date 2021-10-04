Shell partners to deploy 800 MW of solar in the U.K.
Shell has signed agreements to deploy more than 800 MW of solar power generation in the U.K. The company signed a framework agreement with Green Power to develop 700 MW of utility-scale solar projects with potential co-located battery storage. A separate agreement with Clearstone Energy will deploy 100 MW of utility-scale solar generating capacity in the South-East of England with potential co-located battery storage, as well.www.renewableenergyworld.com
Comments / 0