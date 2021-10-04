CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shell partners to deploy 800 MW of solar in the U.K.

By John Engel
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShell has signed agreements to deploy more than 800 MW of solar power generation in the U.K. The company signed a framework agreement with Green Power to develop 700 MW of utility-scale solar projects with potential co-located battery storage. A separate agreement with Clearstone Energy will deploy 100 MW of utility-scale solar generating capacity in the South-East of England with potential co-located battery storage, as well.

