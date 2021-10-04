Man alleges Houston auto dealer lied about damage, condition of vehicle
HOUSTON — A man alleges a Houston auto dealer misrepresented the damage and repair condition of the Jeep he purchased and lied about the car's history. Aqerra Hawkins filed a complaint Sept. 24 in Harris County District Court against Houston Titans Auto LLC doing business as Houston Elite Motors and John Doe Surety alleging violation of the Deceptive Trade Practices Act, negligent misrepresentation and other claims.setexasrecord.com
