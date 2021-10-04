Man alleges Houston auto dealer lied about damage, condition of vehicle

A suspected drug smuggler said he was paid to deliver narcotics at The Galleria mall in Houston, according to an arrest affidavit. Juan Alvarado-Vargas arrived at the Freer checkpoint on U.S. 59 on Oct. 3 operating a gray 2016 Dodge Durango. The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection due to a K-9 and a computer-generated alert, according to court documents.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO