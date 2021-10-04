MSE launches Claw and VeeBoxx soft box for Astera Titan tubes
The Claw & VeeBoxx from Matthews Studio Equipment form a safe, practical, solution to bring delicate tubes into the hefty world of grips and gaffers. Discover how they work. The answer for safely mounting Astera Hyperion, Titan and Helios as well as T12 tube lights to standard grip equipment is now available, according to Matthews Studio Equipment. The company introduced The Claw, a new generation clamp, designed to solve real on-set issues, by Sci-Tech Award-winning Key Grip Richard Mall with gaffer Jeremy Launais and crafted by the team at MSE headquarters in Burbank, California.www.provideocoalition.com
