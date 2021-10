(Alliance News) -Â London stocks lost steam as Friday's session progressed with jitters setting in ahead of a key US labour market update. "The US central bank has been adamant about needing confirmations of an improving job market and today's report could seal the deal for the bank to announce upcoming QE tapering in the next meeting that will be held in November," said Walid Koudmani, market analyst at XTB.

