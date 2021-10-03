CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pac-12 rewind: Stanford’s stunner, ASU’s statement, questionable calls, big drives and an absentee coordinator

By Jon Wilner
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecapping the best and worst of Week Five in the Pac-12 …. Credit the Cardinal for creating opportunities and for taking advantage of those presented, on a yellow and green crusted platter, by Oregon. Stanford could have wilted after the Ducks reeled off 17 consecutive points. It could have fizzled after facing a second-and-19 on the final drive. Tanner McKee could have remained on the sideline for more than one play after getting pummeled by Oregon’s pass rush. Instead, the Cardinal produced a launch-point victory for its season and derailed Oregon’s playoff drive. And this week, Stanford can play the spoiler again with a Friday night affair at Arizona State.

