Sudanese security forces clash with terrorist cell in Khartoum – state TV

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 4 days ago

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudanese security forces clashed with militants in southern Khartoum on Monday, state TV and witnesses said, days after a raid on what officials said was an Islamic State-linked cell in the same area. Witnesses in the Jabra neighbourhood told Reuters they saw security forces exchange gunfire with...

wdez.com

WDEZ 101.9 FM

Japan defence minister hopes China-Taiwan tension can be resolved through talks

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan hopes tension between China and Taiwan will be resolved peacefully through dialogue, Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Tuesday, adding that his ministry would keep an eye on the widening military imbalance between Beijing and Taipei. The comment came as Taiwan’s premier said the island needed...
POLITICS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Iran’s foreign minister says nuclear talks to resume soon -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Talks on reviving Iran’s nuclear deal will resume soon in Vienna, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying on Wednesday at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. Interfax news agency reported Amirabdollahian as saying Tehran had received “signals” that Washington –...
MIDDLE EAST
