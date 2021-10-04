CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Sailing-Ainslie’s INEOS Britannia teams up with F1’s Mercedes for America’s Cup challenge

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

BRACKLEY, England (Reuters) – British sailor Ben Ainslie joined forces with the Applied Science division of Formula One’s Mercedes motor racing team on Monday to launch his latest campaign to win the America’s Cup. Ainslie will skipper Britain’s challenge to holders Emirates Team New Zealand for the world’s oldest sporting...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies

And, like in any war, there are going to be casualties and missteps along the way, with both teams trying to play their best hands to try to cover off retaliatory efforts from the other. In Russia, the skirmish revolved around engine penalties, as Red Bull elected to take a...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Hamilton: Mercedes must capitalise on Verstappen's Russia F1 penalty

Verstappen will start the Sochi race from the back of the grid alongside Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc after Red Bull elected to take a fresh Honda power unit. With the Dutchman wary about the possibilities to make up a lot of ground in the grand prix, Hamilton and Mercedes know they have a chance to score some valuable points against their rival in the title battle.
MOTORSPORTS
Golf Channel

What America's Ryder Cup win means for Stricker

The U.S. Ryder Cup team celebrates on stage following a 19 to 9 victory at the 43rd Ryder Cup. The Live From the Ryder Cup crew speak about what this victory means for Captain Steve Stricker.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Ratcliffe
SkySports

37th America's Cup: Women's and youth events announced

Women's and Youth America's Cup regattas will be part of the event schedule for the 37th America's Cup, with teams performing in AC40 boats. The two regattas will form part of the overall 37th America's Cup event schedule and will feature within the Protocol for the 37th America's Cup. The...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Autosport Online

Allison on board as Mercedes F1 hoists push on America’s Cup

Last year, Mercedes’ Applied Science division, which is an off-shoot of the Brackley-based F1 team, began its involvement with Ineos Team UK. But after losing out in the Prada Cup final to Italy’s Luna Rossa in Auckland, project leader Sir Ben Ainslie has overhauled the rebranded Ineos Britannia team and its management for the next attempt.
MOTORSPORTS
Golf.com

Celebrate the U.S. Ryder Cup team’s win with these limited-edition shirts

The U.S. won the Ryder Cup in historic fashion and did not let up when it came to celebrating afterwards either. So we’ll try to keep the celebration and overall patriotism going with these awesome T-shirts. They’re great for the Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup, Olympics, Presidents Cup, U.S. Opens and lots more. Basically, we feel that a shirt that combines our love for golf with our love for our country should be a wardrobe staple.
GOLF
f1i.com

Mercedes assigns Allison to Ineos America's Cup effort

Mercedes is ramping up its involvement with the Ineos Britannia America’s Cup team and has assigned tech chief James Allison to the project. Mercedes' became involved with Ineos Team UK last year through its Applied Science subsidiary. However, the team's defeat in the Prada Cup final in New Zealand at the hands of Italy's Luna Rossa has encouraged project leader Sir Ben Ainslie to revamp the team and its management structure.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ineos#F1#America#Britannia#Brackley#Reuters#British#Applied Science#Emirates Team New Zealand#German
racingnews365.com

Mercedes technical chief to lead INEOS' America's Cup entry

There will be some Formula 1 crossover for next year's America's Cup, as Mercedes will be working together with INEOS Britannia on the 2022 entry. Mercedes-AMG F1's Applied Science, a division of the Formula 1 team, will work together with the British America's Cup team on the 2022 edition of the sailing race.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Magazine: McLaren's F1 resurgence, MotoGP Americas and WRC Finland

McLaren is second only to Ferrari in terms of world championship race victories and it was painful to see the Woking team fall so far after 2012. The recovery has been under way for a while and the brilliant 1-2 at the Italian Grand Prix, not to mention Lando Norris’s near miss in Russia, shows that the team is now ready to fight at the front.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton not expecting grid penalty at Turkish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has said he does not expect to start Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix from the back of the grid.Hamilton’s Mercedes team are weighing up whether to hand the Briton a fourth engine here – one more than is permitted – with doubts over reliability.Such a move would see Hamilton, who leads Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by just two points in the world championship standings with seven rounds left, penalised and thrown down the order.Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted that a fresh engine is on the table – but speaking on Thursday, the seven-time world champion said: “At the...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
New Zealand
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Mercedes in comfort zone, but Hamilton wary of threats to his crown

Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of a memorable triumph in pursuit of a record-equalling third Turkish Grand Prix win this weekend, but wary of more than one threat to his world championship crown. Eleven months on from a spectacular victory for Mercedes in treacherous rain-hit conditions that secured him his seventh drivers' title with three races remaining, the 36-year-old Briton is this year only two points ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen with seven to go. That knife-edge advantage offers him little protection and he knows also that he may face a grid penalty if forced to take a fresh power unit, as the Dutchman did two weekends ago in Russia, for a contest likely to be run in similarly wet weather. Last year's event was the first at Istanbul Park for nine years and was run on a newly resurfaced and very slippery track that, like Sochi last month, conspired to deliver a high degree of jeopardy and drama.
MOTORSPORTS
kfgo.com

England’s R number estimated slightly higher

LONDON (Reuters) – England’s COVID-19 weekly reproduction “R” number was estimated between 0.9 and 1.1, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, with the daily growth rate also estimated to be slightly higher. An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
racer.com

Mercedes explains Hamilton’s grid penalty

Lewis Hamilton will take a 10-place grid penalty at the Turkish Grand Prix as a result of exceeding limits on power unit components. Honda had made clear it would take a new power unit for Max Verstappen at some stage this season and duly did so in Russia where he climbed through from the back of the grid to finish second. At the time, Hamilton and Mercedes stated there was no guarantee it would have to do the same, and Hamilton even went as far as saying he didn’t expect a penalty on Thursday in Turkey.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton ‘nervous’ about Max Verstappen, Ralf Schumacher claims

Max Verstappen’s incredible drive at the Russian Grand Prix has made Lewis Hamilton “nervous”, according to former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher.Verstappen started at the back of the grid in Sochi but drove arguably the race of his career to end on the podium. It means he remains in touching distance of title rival Hamilton who is only two points ahead of him with six races to go.“Both are driving at an incredibly high level,” Schumacher said per Motorsport.com. “I think Max Verstappen has taken an incredible step. He is driving much more intelligently. He still takes risks, but not...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Horner: Russell's move to Mercedes will be 'fascinating' to see

Red Bull's Christian Horner can't wait to see George Russell move onto the main stage next season with Mercedes, saying his presence in the championship winning team will be "fascinating" to watch. After three formative years with Williams, Russell will move on to the next level when he replaces Valtteri...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Horner: Russell's arrival will strengthen Mercedes

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is certain that Mercedes will become a stronger team when George Russell joins them for the 2022 season. Christian Horner says the strength of the Mercedes team will increase once George Russell steps into the second cockpit in place of Valtteri Bottas. The Red...
MOTORSPORTS
Washington Post

America’s Ryder Cup future isn’t emerging. It’s already here.

That this American Ryder Cup side was decidedly superior to its European counterpart was nakedly apparent over the course of three days at Whistling Straits, depth and talent and nerve that, for once, couldn’t be matched by the Europeans. Some blowouts are boring. This was jolting. The question going forward has to be: When will the Euros be able to match the Americans again?
GOLF
racingnews365.com

Mercedes to check Hamilton's car for damage overnight

Lewis Hamilton believes his car is OK after colliding with the pit wall towards the end of qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix, but Mercedes will make sure that's the case. Lewis Hamilton believes his car hasn't suffered any serious damage after contact with the wall towards the end of qualifying, but Mercedes are set to check that things are OK overnight.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy