Sudanese security forces clash with terrorist cell in Khartoum – state TV

9/11 had a transformative effect on security risk management, just as COVID-19 has on healthcare. The risk of terrorism had come directly into business operations, impacting employees as it never had before. Duty of care came to the fore with regards to security risks, both from a legislation perspective and the growing responsibility for corporates. The C-suite and boards of organizations recognized the risk to their people and their business and that they were sometimes even able to be held personally liable for employee safety and security. It became critical to be able to know where employees were at any given time. At the same time, there became an increased understanding of the vast amount of information leaders, both business and government, had to track to be able to operate in an increasingly volatile world.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO