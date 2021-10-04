How the White Sox Became Tim Anderson's Team
How the Sox became Tim Anderson's team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The story starts in spring training, 2020. Back before the world ground to a halt and was irrevocably altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the baseball season was shrunk down to 60 games. Before the Chicago White Sox officially made it out of rebuilding mode. Before they made the postseason for the first time in a dozen years. Before they replaced Rick Renteria with Tony La Russa. Before they won this year's American League Central championship and made back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in franchise history.www.nbcchicago.com
