How the White Sox Became Tim Anderson's Team

CLEVELAND — Now that's how the Chicago White Sox' bullpen is supposed to work. Since the team's trade-deadline deal for Craig Kimbrel, it's been a wonder whether the South Siders could get their relief corps into the menacing shape it was figured it could be in when the future Hall-of-Fame closer was acquired. Kimbrel's transition from the North Side to the South Side has been bumpy, to say the least, as evidenced by the 5.40 ERA in a White Sox uniform he carried into Friday night's game. The rest of the unit has not been without it stumbles, either.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO