CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Iran Cannot Set New Conditions for Resuming Nuclear Talks - Germany

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) -Germany would reject any Iranian demands for the United States to release frozen Iranian assets as a condition for nuclear talks to resume, Germany's foreign ministry said on Monday. "If here new conditions are being set by Iran for talks to be resumed, then we reject that," a...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Iran-SKorea row worsens over oil billions frozen by US sanctions

A row between Iran and South Korea is intensifying, with Tehran threatening legal action unless Seoul releases more than $7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen because of US sanctions. The Islamic republic was South Korea's third-largest Middle Eastern trade partner before the United States unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions. Iran had been a key oil supplier to resource-poor South Korea and in turn imported industrial equipment, household appliances and vehicle spare parts from Seoul. "We have $7.8 billion of our money blocked in South Korean banks," said Iranian lawmaker Alireza Salimi, who is involved with the case.
ECONOMY
ktwb.com

U.S. says return to Vienna nuclear talks with Iran must happen soon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States believes an “imminent” return to indirect talks in Vienna over a return to the Iran nuclear deal is necessary because the process cannot go on indefinitely, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday. Price said a diplomatic path remained open and noted that...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WashingtonExaminer

On Nukes, China Aims for Parity With U.S.—or Maybe More

After a summer of extraordinarily bad news on the exponential growth of China’s strategic nuclear forces, recent public statements by U.S. government officials indicate Beijing isn’t only building out its nuclear forces, but also diversifying it, by considering new, nontraditional weapons, as well as possibly reconsidering its nuclear deterrent doctrine.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

Russia and China are Already Winning the Nuclear Arms Race

Nuclear buildups, electromagnetic pulse weapons, and cyberattacks from Beijing and Moscow put the U.S. homeland at risk like never before. The United States has experienced a nearly unbroken string of catastrophic intelligence failures in the last eighty years. The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor caught America by surprise in 1941, only to be followed by North Korea’s invasion of South Korea and China’s intervention in the Korean War a decade later. More recently, American intelligence failed to predict or warn U.S. policymakers about the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, or the recent outbreak of the deadly global coronavirus pandemic, which has taken the lives of over 700,000 Americans and millions of more people around the world. It seems possible that the U.S. intelligence community will fail to predict—let alone provide advance warning of—an existential nuclear, cyber, or electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack upon the U.S. homeland from America’s adversaries.
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Iran Calls on US to Unfreeze $10 Billion Before Returning to Nuclear Talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahain said on Saturday that the Islamic Republic had requested that the United States unfreeze “at least” $10 billion in frozen Iranian funds to prove it was serious about rejoining the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. In an interview with Iranian state television, Amir-Abdollahian said...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Navy Times

Threats from Russia more immediate, but threats from China greater: report

For the United States, the 20-year war in Afghanistan may over, but threats and challenges from so-called near-peer competitors remain. And while the most pressing threats come from Russia, perhaps the most dangerous come from China, according to a new report by Rand. With the Chinese increasing aerial shows of...
WORLD
go955.com

Iran’s Eslami in Moscow for nuclear cooperation talks -report

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Iran’s vice president and head of the country’s atomic energy organization, Mohammad Eslami, has arrived in Moscow for talks with the chief executive of Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom, the RIA news agency cited Iran’s embassy as saying on Tuesday. Eslami plans to discuss cooperation between the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Iran Nuclear Deal#Reuters#Iranian
Reuters

Turkey's Russian air defence systems and U.S. response

(Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this week flagged potential further cooperation with Russia on defence industry projects including fighter jets and submarines even as the United States warned it could respond with more sanctions. Turkey received the first deliveries of the S-400 surface-to-air systems in July 2019, prompting Washington...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
China
UPI News

China calls on U.S. to withdraw troops from Taiwan

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- China called on the United States to withdraw troops from Taiwan on Friday in response to reports that a small presence of American troops have been training forces there for at least a year. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the United States should halt...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy