Energy Industry

Oil at 7-year high after OPEC+ decides on cautious increase

By DAVID McHUGH, AAMER MADHANI
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT, Germany -- Oil prices jumped Monday after OPEC and allied oil producing countries stayed with their gradual approach to restoring output slashed during the pandemic, agreeing to add only 400,000 barrels per day in November. The decision Monday by the Vienna-based oil cartel along with non-members including Russia tracks...

MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newsy.com

Gas Prices Surge To 7-Year High

If you've had to fill up lately, we don't have to tell you gas prices have nearly doubled in the past 17 months. In fact, the national average price has hit a seven-year high. AAA says a gallon of unleaded gas averages $3.27 nationwide. That is up seven cents just last week.
TRAFFIC
WISH-TV

Gas prices skyrocket as global energy crisis worsens

(CNN) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens, but supply simply hasn’t kept up. That’s why U.S. oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. U.S. oil prices finished above $80 a barrel on Monday for the first time in nearly seven years.
TRAFFIC
AFP

China's factory inflation hit 25-year high in September

China's factory inflation hit its highest level in a quarter of a century on surging commodity costs last month, with Thursday's figures fanning concerns that higher prices could filter through supply chains and into the global economy. Analysts earlier cautioned of a looming hit from the power crunch on other aspects of China's economy such as foreign trade, with supply disruptions possibly filtering down supply chains.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

EIA reports a third straight weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8. That defied expectations for an average 500,000 barrel decline expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 5.2 million-barrel climb, according to sources. Supply data were released a day later than usual this week due to Monday's Columbus Day holiday. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory decline of 2 million barrels for gasoline, but said distillate supplies were "virtually unchanged" last week. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up 57 cents, or 0.7%, at $81.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $81.23 before the supply data.
CUSHING, OK
AFP

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

The EU on Wednesday presented a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans' power bills soaring. The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation. Consumers' "concern is understandable, justified," said EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson as she unveiled the proposals. "Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
jwnenergy.com

Oil falls with OPEC cautious on demand outlook

Oil fell after a four-day advance, with OPEC’s monthly report sounding a calming tone on consumption, just as Russia said it will supply Europe with as much gas as it needs. West Texas Intermediate edged lower after posting the highest close since October 2014. OPEC revised down its estimate for oil demand this year in its monthly report. Shortly after, President Putin said Russia is ready to supply as much gas to Europe as it needs. Prices have rallied in recent weeks on the potential for consumers to switch away from gas to oil.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

OPEC leaves 2022 forecast for oil-demand growth unchanged

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, on Wednesday left its forecast for growth in global oil demand next year unchanged, while trimming its projection for this year. In a monthly report, OPEC said it expects 2022 demand to grow by 4.2 million barrels a day, unchanged from its September outlook, with global demand expected to average 100.8 million barrels a day, "supported by healthy economic momentum in the main consuming countries and better management of the COVID-19 pandemic." OPEC said it now sees 2021 demand growth of 5.8 million barrels a day, down from its previous projection...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

