Northwestern New Brunswick Contends with Record COVID-19 Surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is giving some workers and students a few extra days to meet the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The announcement was made during the city’s COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning. Students and faculty at universities, as well as staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities must get at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by next Friday, Oct. 15. All other healthcare workers, such as home health aides, now have until Friday, Oct. 20 to get one dose. “My hope is that this additional time will help to get all of these workers over the last hurdles to accepting vaccination,” Dr. Bettigole said. “As always, if a business or an institution wants to be more strict, they can be.” The previous deadline required people to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 by next Friday, Oct. 15.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO