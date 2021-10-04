CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Northwestern New Brunswick Contends with Record COVID-19 Surge

By Mark Shaw
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Brunswick in the past week has been dealing with its largest coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic started. Over the weekend, Public Health reported six COVID-19 deaths and 233 new cases. Officials say over half of the new infections are in the northwestern part of the province. Vitalité Health Network...

bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

37 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Died Of COVID-19 Last Week

Nearly 40 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts died of COVID-19 in the past week, according to the state’s health department. As per data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, at least 37 residents died of the novel coronavirus between Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 despite being fully vaccinated. The deaths represent 0.006% of the state’s fully vaccinated population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KCRG.com

Number of ICU beds available in Iowa at pandemic low

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Fewer patient beds in intensive care units in Iowa are available than at any other time during the pandemic, according to the latest state data. As of Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 163 ICU beds were available in total in the state. The number of beds that are available can vary based on multiple factors, including deployment of extra capacity, staffing, and the number of patients in Iowa hospitals for reasons not related to coronavirus.
IOWA STATE
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Officials Giving Some Workers, Students Extra Days To Meet COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is giving some workers and students a few extra days to meet the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The announcement was made during the city’s COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning. Students and faculty at universities, as well as staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities must get at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by next Friday, Oct. 15. All other healthcare workers, such as home health aides, now have until Friday, Oct. 20 to get one dose. “My hope is that this additional time will help to get all of these workers over the last hurdles to accepting vaccination,” Dr. Bettigole said. “As always, if a business or an institution wants to be more strict, they can be.” The previous deadline required people to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 by next Friday, Oct. 15.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blaine Higgs
Bangor Daily News

New Brunswick regions bordering Maine entering COVID-19 lockdown

HOULTON, Maine — After a long period of success in preventing any rapid spread of COVID-19, the virus seems to have finally made landfall in New Brunswick. In response to a rapid rise of cases over the previous month in the Canadian province, the New Brunswick government declared that in certain health zones of the province — including two that are located along the border with Maine — people must limit their private contact to their own households for two weeks beginning Friday.
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

Amid delta surge, New Brunswick will declare state of emergency tonight

MADAWASKA, Maine — New Brunswick should never have lifted COVID-19 public safety measures, one of the province’s top infectious disease specialists said in a news conference Friday. Two months after provincial officials eased mask mandates and other pandemic safety restrictions in New Brunswick on July 30, the province will re-establish...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Dickinson Press

10 new South Dakota COVID-19 deaths, but surge may be slowing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Ten South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, the most virus deaths reported in a single day since February, according to the South Dakota Department of Health, Friday, Sept. 24, although there are some signs the state's latest surge is slowing down. The number of active...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Infectious Diseases#Vitalit Health Network#Icu#New Brunswickers#Ayr Motor Centre
KOAT 7

New Mexico hospitals under pressure from surge in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus cases have plateaued, and the New Mexico Department of Health says vaccination is the best way to take the pressure off of our hospitals. Dr. David Scrase from the New Mexico Department of Health said, "Our delta curve went up pretty steeply, and it's not coming down." He says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Big Country 96.9

Maine Records 10 COVID-19 Deaths, 897 New Cases Since Saturday

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported 10 additional COVID-19 deaths since its last count on Saturday. There were also 897 new coronavirus cases in that three-day period. Penobscot County recorded five deaths and 282 new infections. Aroostook County had one death and 49 additional cases included in the latest CDC report.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Vaccine Mandates Likely To Expand After Early Success

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Public and private workforce mandates with a deadline are working to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Colorado. Recently announced vaccination rates for companies and government organizations have all exceeded 95% of employees complying with the orders to get vaccinated or potentially lose their job. (credit: CBS) “This is a war that we are all waging against a relentless foe, and that’s what COVID virus is. The only way that you win a war like that is by everybody getting shoulder to shoulder and saying, ‘I’m in. I’m going to do what I can. Do my...
COLORADO STATE
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy